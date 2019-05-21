|
Leonard Barrella
May 1, 1937 - May 14, 2019
Pleasant Hill
Leo Barrella passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 14, at Kaiser, Walnut Creek. Leo is survived by his wife of 55 years Judy Barrella, sons John (wife Janet) and Donald (wife Kristi), his sister Barbara Durrin and grandchildren Hannah, Andrew and Lindsay Barrella. Leo was a retired Chemist from Kinder Morgan. He was an active member of Sons in Retirement (SIRS), Branch 8 where he held several positions including "Big Sir", and was a friend to everyone and loved by all. Leo enjoyed golfing, playing bocce ball and spending time with his children and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to a meaningful charity.
Published in East Bay Times on May 21, 2019