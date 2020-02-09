East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
(925) 432-2114
Leonard D'Agostino


1925 - 2020
April 12, 1925 - Jan 22, 2020
Resident of Pittsburg
Leonard J. D'Agostino passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Leonard worked at the US Steel in Pittsburg for 2 years and then as a general contractor for 70 years. He joined the Carpenters Union Local #152 in 1958. His hobbies included big game hunting and fishing. He was a S.F. 49ers and Golden State Warriors fan. He loved the Big Band and the Hollywood Era.
Leonard is survived by his wife of 73 years, Marie D'Agostino whom he loved dearly. Son John D'Agostino and his wife Kathy. Grandchildren: Sherry, Richard, Gino and Nicholas. Great grandchildren: Santos, Natalia, Giovani, Nicholas "Rome", Natalie and Olivia. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Andrew, daughter Rosine, and uncles Bill, Shedo and Joe.


Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 9, 2020
