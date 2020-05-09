Leonard Duke Chatham
1925 - 2020
Leonard Duke Chatham
Longtime resident of Pacheco
Leonard Duke Chatham, passed peacefully on May 2nd, 2020. He was born August 18th, 1925. For 62 years Leonard was the beloved husband to his late wife Virginia. He leaves behind three sons Jerry, Ron and Tom Chatham, along with his three daughters in law, many grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Leonard served in the US Navy and fought in World War II. He went on to a career as a Bridge Painter for The Golden Gate Bridge.
Leonard was cremated at Oakmont Memorial Park Mortuary. His ashes will remain with his son Tom, which will be spread over the ocean at a later date. A celebration of life will be held in Brentwood at a future date.
Pops you gave us a lifetime of Love and Support. We will forever carry your memory in our hearts.
In lieu of gifts, please make a donation to a Veterans charity. A special thank you to all of our family and friends for the beautiful cards and flowers.


Published in East Bay Times on May 9, 2020.
