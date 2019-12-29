East Bay Times Obituaries
Oakmont Mortuary - Lafayette
2099 Reliez Valley Rd.
Lafayette, CA 94549
1-925-935-3311
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Oakmont Mortuary - Lafayette
2099 Reliez Valley Rd.
Lafayette, CA 94549
Leonard Eugene Songster


1927 - 2019
Leonard Eugene Songster Obituary
Leonard Eugene Songster
Jan.13, 1927 - Dec. 18, 2019
Concord
Leonard Eugene Songster was born in Hastings, Nebraska on January 13, 1927, and passed away peacefully in his home of 58 years in Concord, CA on December 18, 2019. He was 92 years old.
Leonard followed his big brother, Rex, to California in 1945 where he worked for Brody Meters and the Flasher Company. He served in the US Army overseas in Japan during the Korean conflict. He married his beautiful wife Barbara on March 1, 1958. They owned and operated Bay Area Barricade Services, a successful traffic safety supply company, which they founded in 1978 and is still in operation today.
Leonard loved watching sports, especially East Bay teams, the Oakland Raiders, the Oakland A's, and the Golden State Warriors. He always rooted for "Big Red" Nebraska Cornhuskers football. He enjoyed volunteering for his sons' sports teams and loved fishing, house boating, water skiing, bowling, playing cards, and spending time with his many friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara, his parents, Harry and Buda Songster, and his four siblings, Harry, Jr., Rex, Wanda, and Bob. He is survived by his two sons, Jeff Songster and his wife Lisa of Martinez, and their two children; Craig Songster and his partner, Carol Louisell, of Clayton. Leonard will also be missed by his numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to his celebration of life on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 11:00 am at Oakmont Memorial Park located at 2099 Reliez Valley Road in Lafayette. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .


Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 29, 2019
