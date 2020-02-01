|
Leonard George Celoni
Sep. 10, 1930 - Jan. 26, 2020
Brentwood
Leonard George Celoni, 89 of Brentwood, California passed away on January 26, 2020 surrounded by family.
Leonard was born on September 10, 1930 in San Francisco, California. He was the son of Pio and Angelina Celoni, immigrants from Lucca, Italy who eventually settled in Oakley, California. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Gladice Pitau Celoni, son Daniel (Lin), daughters Lori Bittner (Joe) and Sandra Silveira (Al), and his brother Albert Celoni of Discovery Bay, California. He also leaves behind four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Leonard graduated from Liberty High School, Brentwood, California in 1949. He attended San Francisco City College. He married Gladice, his high school sweetheart on November 3, 1951. He was drafted into the Army and served as a Medic during the Korean War in 1952-1953.
Mr. Celoni began working for the Oakley Water District in 1955 and promoted to General Manager in 1957. Leonard served in that capacity until his retirement in 1992.
His hobbies included reading, playing golf, and he especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, in Brentwood, California on Friday, February 7th at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery in Brentwood, California.
Contributions can be made to Hospice of East Bay and/or .
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 1, 2020