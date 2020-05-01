Leonard Lewis Larsen
June 11, 1932 - April 24, 2020
Resident of Brentwood
Leonard Lewis Larsen born to Doris Claire Bagley and Leonard Lewis Larsen Sr in Cook County Chicago Illinois on June 11 1932. He passed away peacefully at home on April 24, 2020.
Leonard is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years Mary Inez Larsen, their children; Terri and Bob Pastorino, Leslie and Ed Carrara, and Davi Lee and Glen Fredrickson. Grandchildren; Ryan, Jared, Derek, Jerica, Amanda, Chrissy, and great grandson Cameron. He is also survived by his sister Barbara Ann Dias, and the Fontes family.
Leonard was born in Illinois, but moved out to California in 1942. He was in the first graduating class at San Leandro High School in 1950. He enlisted in the Air National Guard in 1948-1954 as an instrumentalist. His professional career started with Kaiser Steel in Oakland California in 1951, in the mail room, where he me his wife of 67 years. He worked his way up the ranks with Kaiser Steel and became a Purchasing Assistant and then Inside Sales. He was with Kaiser Steel until 1982. During most of his adult life he lived in San Ramon, California where he raised his family. After retiring from Kaiser Steel, he then worked at R & S Erectors until he officially retired in 1995. During this time Leonard and Inez moved to Brentwood where they remained together. Leonard loved to travel and took many trips with Inez all over the world. He had a passion for music and when he wasn't working at his day job, he would perform musically. He played trombone and baritone. One of his proudest performances in his music career was playing at Carnegie Hall in New York. Although music was his passion, his family made him proudest.
There is a private service at Oakmont Mortuary in Lafayette on Friday May 1, at 10:00 am.
Donations are very appreciated to the American Cancer Society.
