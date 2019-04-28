East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset View Cemetery & Mortuary
101 Colusa Avenue
El Cerrito, CA 94530
(510) 525-5111
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard McNeil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard McNeil

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leonard McNeil Obituary
Leonard McNeil
Resident of San Pablo
Leonard McNeil, age 73, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, of prostate cancer. During his 30 years of servant leadership, Leonard was a member of the San Pablo City Council, and the boards of directors of the San Pablo Economic Development Corporation, the Black Alliance for Just Immigration, and the West County Wastewater District. He was also a political science professor at Contra Costa College and a member of Iron Workers Local Union #378. Leonard is survived by his daughter Carmen, son Yusef, and brothers Leon, Joseph, and Wayne. Tax deductible memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Leonard McNeil Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Contra Costa College Foundation (CCCF). Kindly mail checks made out to CCCF with "Leonard McNeil Memorial Scholarship" in the memo line to 2600 Mission Bell Drive, San Pablo, CA 94806. We thank you for remembering Leonard in this way!


View the online memorial for Leonard McNeil
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset View Cemetery & Mortuary
Download Now