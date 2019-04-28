|
Leonard McNeil
Resident of San Pablo
Leonard McNeil, age 73, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, of prostate cancer. During his 30 years of servant leadership, Leonard was a member of the San Pablo City Council, and the boards of directors of the San Pablo Economic Development Corporation, the Black Alliance for Just Immigration, and the West County Wastewater District. He was also a political science professor at Contra Costa College and a member of Iron Workers Local Union #378. Leonard is survived by his daughter Carmen, son Yusef, and brothers Leon, Joseph, and Wayne. Tax deductible memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Leonard McNeil Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Contra Costa College Foundation (CCCF). Kindly mail checks made out to CCCF with "Leonard McNeil Memorial Scholarship" in the memo line to 2600 Mission Bell Drive, San Pablo, CA 94806. We thank you for remembering Leonard in this way!
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 28, 2019