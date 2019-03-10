|
Leonard Pickerill
Jan. 1, 1947 - Feb. 22, 2019
Resident of Fremont
Leonard passed away on February 22, 2019 with his family at his side after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Karon, children Barbara Williams and Chris, Frank Ciglar and Adrian and Jodi Remeneski. Brothers George Pickerill and Romie, Jack Pickerill and Pam, 5 grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
Leonard was known for his great sense of humor and fearlessness of life.
The family would like to express their appreciation to friends, neighbors and the staff at Kaiser, who provided such loving care to him and his family in his final days.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 10, 2019