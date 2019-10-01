|
Leonard Pompa
April 25, 1964 - Sept. 24, 2019
Resident of Brentwood
Son of Rocco and Tomasita (Hernandez) Pompa. Leonard graduated from Liberty High School class of 1982. He started a career at Delta Diablo Sanitation District with 34 years of service as a Grade 5 Senior Operator. Lenny owned and operated DTR Fencing Co. for the last 35 years.
In addition to his parents, Leonard is survived by his daughter Cortney Brandal, siblings Amelia (Pompa) Vornhagen her husband Jeff and son Hayden, Rocky Pompa his wife Yvonne and daughters Alexandrea and Elysia, Dominic Pompa, Cristina (Pompa) Corbett and her husband Sean Corbett.
A viewing service will be held at 5:00 p.m. and Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 2 at Higgins Chapel 1310 A st. Antioch.
Funeral proceedings will be at 10:00 a.m.Thursday, October 3rd at Most Holy Rosary Church 1313 A st. Antioch, followed by Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery 2200 E. 18th st. Antioch.
Instead of flowers or those who wish to remember Leonard in a special way please donate in his memory to https://tribute.themmrf.org/Leonardpompa
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 1, 2019