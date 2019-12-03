|
Leonard Rawson
Rodeo
Leonard Caleb Rawson passed away on November 23rd surrounded by his family and close friends at the age of 67. He battled multiple chronic conditions for 11 years. Survived by his Mother Agnes Rawson, Sister Judy Sparkman, daughter Angelique Chavez Soriano, grandchildren Jalen and Donovan, brother-in-law Scott Sparkman, nephew Scott Sparkman and son-in-law Ryan Soriano. He is predeceased by his brother Thomas Rawson and father Leonard Rawson Sr.
Leonard's Celebration of Life will be held at St Joseph Cemetery, 2560 Church Lane in San Pablo. Visitation will begin at 8:30 am followed by services at 10 am. Reception to follow
Attire: leather jackets and bright colors are encouraged
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 3, 2019