Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Rawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Rawson


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard Rawson Obituary
Leonard Rawson
Rodeo
Leonard Caleb Rawson passed away on November 23rd surrounded by his family and close friends at the age of 67. He battled multiple chronic conditions for 11 years. Survived by his Mother Agnes Rawson, Sister Judy Sparkman, daughter Angelique Chavez Soriano, grandchildren Jalen and Donovan, brother-in-law Scott Sparkman, nephew Scott Sparkman and son-in-law Ryan Soriano. He is predeceased by his brother Thomas Rawson and father Leonard Rawson Sr.
Leonard's Celebration of Life will be held at St Joseph Cemetery, 2560 Church Lane in San Pablo. Visitation will begin at 8:30 am followed by services at 10 am. Reception to follow
Attire: leather jackets and bright colors are encouraged


View the online memorial for Leonard Rawson
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -