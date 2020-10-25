Leonardo Naputi PaulinoSeptember 17, 1928 - October 16, 2020Sixty-Seven-Year Resident of Alameda, California"It was a good life all the way through."Leonardo Naputi Paulino passed away on Friday October 16th at his home in Alameda, California thirty days after celebrating his 92nd birthday. During the final weeks of his life Leonardo was surrounded by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and clergy, reflecting with each on his wonderful and blessed life. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Maria Rivera Flores who died in 2011, and his siblings Herman T. Paulino, Elmina C. Duenas, Juan N. Chargualaf, Lourdes N. Chargualaf, Cecilia N. Chargulaf and Rosita N. Chargulaf.Originally from the island of Guam, Leonardo was born on September 17th, 1928 to Ignacia Paulino Naputi. He was raised in the village of Inarajan by his mother and grandparents, Lucas and Rosa Naputi. He was the typical island boy who enjoyed school, working on the ranch with his older brother Herman, fishing with his grandfather, and working side-by-side with his stepfather, Francisco Chargualaf. In 1941, following the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Guam was captured by the Japanese Imperial Navy. During the occupation the island was ravaged and atrocities inflicted on the natives until the United States liberated Guam in 1945. Leonardo suffered physical injury but stayed spiritually strong. However, the emotional scars remained with him throughout his life.In 1945, Leonardo met Maria Rivera Flores of Tamuning. They married in 1949 following a four-year courtship and immediately started their family and welcomed three sons. Leonardo enlisted in the US Navy in 1948. He traveled to many international ports while assigned to various Navy vessels but was eventually transferred to the United States in 1953. The family settled in Alameda, California and continued to grow with the addition of two daughters and another son. Leonardo continued his Navy career and enjoyed many years of shore duty on Yerba Buena Island in San Francisco. There he served many high-ranking officers including Fleet Admiral Chester W. Nimitz. Leonardo retired in 1974 after serving in the military for 32 years.After the Navy, Leonardo attended Alameda College and became a professional upholsterer. While studying his new trade, he worked for Woodstock Corporation. Later, Southern Pacific Railroad hired him for their West Oakland yard where he worked for over a decade before retiring in 1989. That same year, Leonardo and Maria opened L & M Upholstery, providing custom upholstery for the Amtrak Passenger Lines and the Alameda community. After thirty years of operating the family business, Leonardo closed L & M Upholstery.The family of Leonardo Paulino are deeply sad to say goodbye to Dad (affectionately known as Pop and Papa-Leo). He is survived by his brothers Francisco and Esteban Chargualaf, and sister-in-law Annie Chargulaf; children Edward and wife Brenda (Davis), Rudy and wife Diane (Riley-Baccus), Albert and wife Krista (Anderson), Julie and husband Michael Tucker, Linda and husband John Costello, Michael and wife Antoinette (Bertolani); grandchildren Christine and husband Juan Orellana, Michelle Paulino and fiancé Carlos Vasquez, Marrin and Jaymie Costello, Samuel and Lily Tucker, Monica Paulino, Richard and wife Lacey Rodriguez, Gina and husband Matt Fournell, Robert and wife Fallon Rodriquez, Katie and husband Jason Lupine, Joey and wife Kristy Baccus; great-grandchildren Carlos and Jocelyn Vasquez, Mia, Vanessa and Juan Jr. Orellana, Elena and Everett Rodriquez, and Given Baccus.Due to Covid-19 gathering restrictions, private Rosary and Vigil Services were held at the Alameda Funeral and Cremation Services Chapel in Alameda, California, Private Mass of Christian Burial took place at the Cathedral of Christ the Light in Oakland, California, private entombment with military honors took place following a Mass of Christian Burial. Leonardo was laid to rest alongside his beloved wife Maria at the Cathedral of Christ the Light, Oakland, California. For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).