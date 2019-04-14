Leone Silberman

August 19, 1926 – April 4, 2019

San Jose

Leone is survived by son Randy Silberman and daughter-in-law Suzanne Silberman of Ohio, granddaughter Sarah and husband Chad Nusbaum, grandsons Brandon and Hugh Silberman, and great-granddaughter Mia Nusbaum. Her daughter Lynne Warner, son-in-law Jeff Warner, and grandson Bryant Coleman of San Jose. Leone was born in San Francisco, CA to Louis and (Sarah) Mildred Wilkes. She attended public schools in San Francisco. One of her fondest experiences was living with her Uncle Harvey and Aunt Edith Wing in Marin County while attending junior college. Leone maintained a lifelong sister-like relationship with her cousin Jackie Cooper.

Through her cousin Stanley Cohn, she met her husband Phillip Silberman. After WWII, they got married and moved to Los Angeles while Phil was attending USC. After he graduated, they moved to San Lorenzo where they lived for 54 years and raised their family. They made many friends and enjoyed their Mahjong and Poker clubs.

For over 50 years, she was a dedicated volunteer to projects and programs of Jewish Women International (formerly B'nai B'rith Women). She worked for 27 years as an officer at the chapter, region and district levels, including past 1st vice president of District No. 4.

Leone worked as a publicity coordinator for the Hayward Area Recreation Department (HARD). She enjoyed helping people select clothing during her employment at Goldman's, a women's clothing store. Later on, she demonstrated products at grocery stores to fund her and Phil's many vacations around the world.

A private Memorial Service will be held with her family.





