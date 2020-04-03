East Bay Times Obituaries
Leslie Alfred Morris


1933 - 2020
Leslie Alfred Morris Obituary
Leslie Alfred Morris
April 8, 1933 – March 29, 2020
resident of pleasanton
Alfred Morris (Al) was born April 8, 1933, to Les and Hilda Morris and left this earth on March 29, 2020, peacefully in his sleep. He graduated from Hayward High School, was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and spent his working career as an architect for his partnership firm Mullen, Morris and Alexander.
His favorite activities included tending to his roses and birdhouses, fiddling with his model trains, hunting for eggs the chickens hid, and looking after his grandchildren's pig, goat, and sheep 4-H projects. He was always a willing volunteer for cookie tasting and had a weakness for ice cream and popsicles. Al had a way of making you feel like you were the most important person in the world when you talked to him.
Most of all, Al lived for his family. The love of his life for 68 years was Beverly Jean Hamilton Morris. He was father to Jay (Wendy), Dale (Dana), Jan (Jim), Karen, and David (Carrie); grandfather to Tammy (Drew), Ashley, Jimmy, Joey, Barric, Jenna, Cheyenne, Brennon, Jessica, and Emma; great grandfather to 3 and brother to one sister, Carol Paiva (Brentwood).
His humor and compassion will be missed.
Due to the current shelter-in-place restrictions, there will be a private burial for the immediate family and a celebration of life at a later date.
If you would like to honor Al, please donate in his name to the Jr. Livestock Auction Boosters (JLAB), P.O. Box 3176, Livermore, CA 94551 or the .


View the online memorial for Leslie Alfred Morris
Published in East Bay Times from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
