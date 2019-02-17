Leslie Donovan Pruden

April 11, 1957 - February 9, 2019

Resident of Dublin

Leslie Donovan Pruden passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 9, 2019. She was a remarkable wife, mother and grandmother. She touched many lives with her gentle spirit and positive outlook on life, bringing joy to everyone who knew her.

Leslie was born in Nashville, TN, to John and Wilma Donovan. She graduated from Hillwood High School and earned a degree in Finance from Tennessee Technical University. After serving five years as a Supply Corps officer in the U.S. Navy, Leslie enjoyed great success as a transportation manager for several companies, including Alcoa Specialty Chemicals and Longs Drugs. She also worked as a pre-school caregiver and substitute teacher/library assistant at Amador Elementary School. Leslie loved to hike and participated twice in the 3-day walk to support breast cancer research. Her interests were wide-ranging, but the most important thing to her was being a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Leslie is survived by her loving husband, Glenn; devoted children, Mackenzie of Livermore and Doug (Kristi) of Concord; granddaughters, Kaylynn (Mackenzie) and Isabella (Doug and Kristi); sister, Lynn Chapman and brother, David Donovan of Nashville; and father and mother-in-law, Richard and Lois Pruden of Dublin. Leslie's generous and loving spirit enriched the lives of everyone who knew her. She will be dearly missed.

Visitation and funeral services will be held at the Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Nashville, TN, at a date to be determined in March.





View the online memorial for Leslie Donovan Pruden Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary