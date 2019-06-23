Leslie Maslakov Runzler

June 25, 1951 - May 28, 2019

Resident of Walnut Creek

Leslie Runzler, who changed lives with her humor, compassion and encouragement, passed away May 28 after courageously fighting cancer for 18 months. She was 67.

Born in Pasadena, California, to Charlotte and Constantine Maslakow, Leslie grew up in Long Beach, attending Millikan High School and graduating from Cal State Long Beach with a degree in journalism.

As a daughter, wife, mother and teacher, Leslie was committed to bringing out the best in others and making their life more enjoyable. She made family vacations an adventure; her classrooms combined education with an equal dose of fun. The animals she brought into her home were treated like royalty.

Leslie's life included several careers: reporter, executive speechwriter and founder of her own consultancy, Runzler Communications. She ultimately found her true calling and became a teacher at Freedom High School in Oakley where she taught English, English language development, served as yearbook and journalism adviser, coached the dance team and advised the cheer team.

Her greatest passion was her family. As a true "working mom," she made her daughters her priority, supporting their various activities, encouraging them to take risks and be the best they could be. At school, Leslie's students became her extended family. For many, she was like a second mom, encouraging them in the classroom and consoling them during tough times.

Leslie is survived by her husband Michael, daughters Jennifer and Caitlin, and aunts Ida Harloff and Janet Browning. She is missed by her cousins, many in-laws, nieces and nephews and a menagerie of pets, including rescue dogs, Sami, Troy and George Michael, and Chipper the rabbit.

A funeral mass and celebration of Leslie's life will be held at St. Perpetua Church in Lafayette, California on June 29 at 11 a.m. Further information is available at https://everloved.com/life-of/leslie-runzler/





View the online memorial for Leslie Maslakov Runzler Published in East Bay Times on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary