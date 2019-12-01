|
Lester Kuller
Apr. 26, 1936 - Nov. 13, 2019
Windsor, CA
Lester George Kuller passed away peacefully with family at his side in Windsor California on November 13th. Born to Eva & Herbert Kuller in 1936, Lester grew up with siblings Lywellan and Luke in Hayward where he thrived in Boy Scouts and sports, enjoying success as an all-county offensive lineman with the Hayward Farmers football team.
Lester wed to Shirley Owen in 1954, raising four children in Castro Valley while working as a grocer at P&X and Romleys markets in the East Bay. For Lester & Shirley, work & family were the foundation for a life of adventure and travel.
As a Boy Scout leader for Troupe 733, Lester helped many Castro Valley boys experience the joys of camping and backpacking in the Sierras. In the 70's his passion for football led to countless memories as a season ticket holder with the Raiders, going so far as to witness their first Super Bowl victory and a nice sit-down conversation with Otis Sistrunk at the victory party (thanks Diane!). Retirement allowed time for Lester to support historic preservation of California as a member of Native Sons of the Golden West.
Travel was always on the table for Lester & Shirley. Their zest for adventure & culture led them to China, South Korea, Panama, Jamaica, Germany, France, England and most of North America. Rarely were their bags unpacked before thinking of where they go next. When it was time to relax, Lester enjoyed the solitude of kite flying at the ocean, fishing or panning for gold with a good cigar at his foothill home in Lake of the Pines near Auburn, CA.
Lester was preceded in death by his son Scott, his wife of 60 years Shirley, and his parents & siblings. He is survived by daughter Loanne and sons Lester Jr. & Matthew (Anita), granddaughters Sophia, Jessica, Allyson and Danielle Kuller. The family wishes to thank the staff at Healdsburg Senior Living and Light House Board & Care in Windsor for providing comfort and care in Lester's final years.
The family will have a private celebration of life for Lester at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Yosemite Conservancy https://yosemite.org/make-a-gift/ or a would be appreciated.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 1, 2019