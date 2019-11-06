|
|
Leta Bretschneider
December 18,1929 - October 21,2019
San Leandro, CA
Long-time San Leandro resident Leta Bretschneider passed away October 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, where she recently moved to live near her daughter, Cheryl.
Leta, the oldest of Laney and Celia Earls' five children, was born December 18, 1929 in Spiro, Oklahoma and moved to Van Buren, Arkansas when she was 6 yrs. old. There she helped support her family by picking crops and doing piecework in a garment factory.
Upon graduation from Van Buren High School and in search of a more promising future, Leta, with $17 in her purse, headed west with two friends on a cross-country bus. She got a job as a waitress in Ceres, having never been inside a café in her life. Moving to San Francisco, she soon found work as a switchboard operator at Bell Telephone Company, where her soft southern accent proved an advantage.
Leta and Ken, her high school sweetheart, married in San Francisco in 1947. Their son, Dale, was born there in 1950 and daughter, Cheryl, was born in Albany in 1953.
The family moved to Floresta Gardens in San Leandro in 1954, their home for 65 years. Leta worked at Macy's Bayfair for 28 yrs. in the China, Glass and Bridal Registry Department, while Ken worked as a machinist in San Leandro. Ken and Leta traveled for many years all over the world, including Egypt, Russia, Yugoslavia, Spain, China, India, Tahiti, Australia, Central and South America. They also drove throughout the US and Mexico in their motorhome. Leta's favorite place was the desert Southwest.
Leta loved to do crafts. She created everything from Dove soap swans to dioramas inside eggshells. She especially enjoyed making greeting cards. Even while living in assisted living, Leta made birthday cards for family, friends, staff members and neighbors.
She was a Cub Scout leader, PTA member at James Monroe, and second mom to her kids' friends. She made countless tacos for Dale's friends—they dubbed her the Taco Lady. She hosted large dinner parties for friends, taking pride in decorating the table with a theme—whether it was an Egyptian pyramid made out of sugar cubes, an African diorama or handmade Spanish fans at each place setting.
Strangers would often stop and compliment her on the flowers she grew in front of the house, which was across from James Monroe Elementary School. James Monroe honored Leta on her 85th birthday with a whole-school celebration. The students and staff all signed a banner reading, "Happy Birthday, Mrs. Bretschneider," gave her flowers, and sang Happy Birthday. The celebration was written up in the local newspaper. Leta always enjoyed the daily parade of children to and from James Monroe and was thrilled by their honor.
Leta walked the Shore Trail at San Leandro Marina every day for decades. When she could no longer walk well, Leta and Ken drove there every morning to enjoy the Bay views and watch the seabirds.
Leta is survived by her husband, Ken Bretschneider of Chapel Hill, son, Dale (Candy) Bretschneider of Mercer Island, WA, daughter, Cheryl (Toby) Harrell of Chapel Hill, NC, granddaughter Leigh (Jon) Cyrus, grandson Michael Harrell, grandson Sean (Keri) Bretschneider and great grandchildren Clare, Tessa, Leo and Gemma Bretschneider.
Leta was a kind and generous person who lived life to its fullest. She was greatly loved and will be truly missed.
View the online memorial for Leta Bretschneider
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 6, 2019