Letitia Maxine MagovernJuly 9, 1930 - June 13, 2020Resident of Brentwood, CALetitia was born and raised in San Francisco, Ca. Olinto and Irene Quilici were her parents residing in North Beach, San Francisco, and Alfred, Ernest, and George Quilici were her brothers. Graduating from Galileo High school, Letitia went onto University California at Berkeley. Then by luck one night she met and fell in love with a young Navy Veteran, Edwin Magovern, also a student at UC Berkeley. Married over 55 years, they had 3 children.Letitia is survived by her daughters, Lura Bailey, Karen Sweeney, and son, Terence Magovern, daughter in law, Peggy Magovern, son in law, Michael Sweeney, grandson, Jeremy Bailey, granddaughter in law, Kendal Bailey, and 3 great grandchildren, Collin, Hunter and Vivian Bailey.Letitia loved to entertain. She was an excellent Italian cook. She was well known for biscotti cookies and homemade raviolis. As an avid gardener she was very creative in floral design. She knew how to brighten friends and family's homes with her beautiful designs that were always appreciated.Letitia loved music. She always encouraged and inspired her children and grandchildren with the joy of learning musical instruments. She enjoyed attending a variety of great Broadway shows, concerts, and the Italian music of Pavarotti, Josh Groban, and of course as a teen her favorite, Frank Sinatra.Letitia was a very creative, generous and kind woman. She will be sorely missed. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 11am on Friday July 17th, 2020, 2800 Camino Diablo Road, Bryon, CA. Family and Friends are welcome.