Lettie Chaffey Wing

June 18, 1923 ~ April 11, 2019

Resident of Walnut Creek, California

Lettie Chaffey Wing, born and raised in Oakland, California, often described her childhood as "idyllic". She spent her younger years surrounded by family and friends, enjoying outings to parks, lakes, beaches, the family ranch in Modoc, and the Golden Gate International Exposition at Treasure Island. She attended Manzanita Elementary and Oakland High schools. In 1944, she graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, with a triple major in English, History and Interior Design.

When Lettie was seventeen, her father built a cabin on Bethel Island, where her family spent many fun-filled summers. She and her brother, Warren, entertained their friends with warm days of swimming, sunbathing, boating, and fishing.

When Lettie turned nineteen, she began a long-distance relationship with First Lieutenant Clinton Wing, a soldier deployed in Europe and North Africa. In 1945, when Clint returned from the war, they were married. They moved to Walnut Creek in 1947, and began building their lives together. Soon they were blessed with four daughters.

Lettie adored her girls and happily participated in their activities. She volunteered with the local nursery school, Girl Scouts, Sunday School, and PTA. She had a gift for hosting elaborate family parties and holiday get-togethers that featured good food and lively laughter. She read to her girls regularly to inspire creativity, imagination and a lifelong love of learning. Before bedtime, she often gathered them around her for the next chapter or two of the L. Frank Baum "OZ" series. She and Clint instilled in their children an appreciation of music, art, education, and love of family.

Lettie and Clint owned and operated a welding repair and supply company for many years. When they retired, they spent their time remodeling their house and perfecting their garden. The front and back yards flourished under their green thumbs, with seasonal displays of flowering plants, bushes and trees. Additionally, Lettie began to host afternoon "teas" for her friends, neighbors and family. More than anything else, she excelled at bringing people together to share good conversation, food, and friendship.

Sadly, Clinton passed away in 2000, but Lettie continued to participate in neighborhood get-togethers, to spend time with her daughters, grandchildren, and extended family, to read, to shop, and to enjoy her home and garden. She lived completely, with energy and style.

Lettie Wing passed away on April 11, 2019 at the age of 95. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, great aunt, cousin, and friend. She is survived by her four daughters, Renee (Jeff), Shelley (Manny), Lyda (Kevin) and Laurel (Steve), nine grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren. Thanks to her shining example, those she left behind understand the joy of celebrating life's milestones and simple moments surrounded by family and friends.





