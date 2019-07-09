Lewis Burton Heffron

April 18, 1934 - June 30, 2019

Resident of Hayward

Lewis Burton "Lew" Heffron, 85, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 30th, at home with his loving wife of 63 years, Georgia (Schuyler) by his side.

Lew is survived by Georgia, their 4 children: David (Pamela), Joanne Jones, Sharon (Peter) Langtry, and Gregory (Ursula), their six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and his step-sister, Charlene Miranda.

Lew was born in Bozeman, MT, to L.B. and Dorothy (Tews) Heffron, and raised in Oakland, CA, where he attended Castlemont High. He received a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from the University of Washington in Seattle, where he joined the ROTC. Lew served in the Air Force as a 2nd Lieutenant and pilot, before starting his career in Pharmacy. He worked at Eden Hospital in Castro Valley, CA for 34 years, both as Pharmacy Manager and Assistant Hospital Administrator.

Lew had many interests. He was an avid, life-long bowler: his college team won a national championship, and he continued to compete in tournaments well into his 80s. In the early 1970s he built a cabin in the Sierra, where the whole family enjoyed summers swimming and fishing and winters sledding. He bought his first motorcycle in the mid-70s, riding them daily to work, and enjoying extended trips, as far as Las Vegas and across Canada. In retirement he took up golf and traveled internationally with Georgia and friends and family, who were especially fond of cruises. He was also active in the Fremont Branch of the SIRs retirement group, and was past President of the San Leandro Branch.

A memorial Mass will be held at 11:00am Thursday, July 11th at St. Bede's Catholic Church in Hayward, followed by a reception at SkyWest Restaurant, 1401 Golf Course Rd, Hayward. Memorial donations may be made to the , or to the .





View the online memorial for Lewis Burton Heffron Published in East Bay Times on July 9, 2019