Lewis "Ted" Edwin Lamph

Resident of Concord

Lewis "Ted" Edwin Lamph passed away peacefully on June 1, 2019 at the age of 83. Ted was born to Edwin Arthur Lamph and Margaret Leona Wycherly on January 8, 1936 in Mutual, Utah. Ted married the love of his life Georgia on November 4, 1956 and moved from Price, Utah to California where they started their life together and raised 4 children. Ted's love for his family went beyond any words that could be spoken. His number one priority was to support his family through his love, honesty, integrity and wisdom.

Ted began his career with Standard Oil, which later became Chevron. He traveled the Orient frequently on business and always brought home awesome souvenirs for the family. He had several management positions throughout his 36 year career with Chevron and retired as a Credit Manager. After retirement, Ted enjoyed keeping in touch with his retired Chevron friends by having lunch with them every Friday.

Ted and Georgia loved having friends and family over for barbeque/pool parties. Ted also enjoyed these family functions at their vacation home in Lake Tahoe and escaping to his favorite casino to play "21". He also kept a close eye on the stock market with higher stakes in gambling adventures.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents Margaret Leona Wycherly (Teeny), and Edwin Arthur (Artie) Lamph, his sisters Barbara Cuburu, Wilma Jean Simone, Jackie Drossos, Patsy Richens, Michelle Leigh Lamph and grandson Brian Swanson.

Ted is survived by his loving wife Georgia, his children Toni Erny, Tina (David) Swanson, Ted (Debbie) Lamph, Tricia (Art) Tousley, his grandchildren Kristen (Pherron) Hillyer, Daniel Erny, Emily (Shawn) Swanson-Polly, Jason Lamph, Nick Lamph, Mike Swanson, his great grandchildren Zachary and Sophia Polly, sister Terri (Jeff) Clawson, several nieces and nephews as well as many wonderful friends.

Trisagion will be held on Sunday June 9, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Monday June 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Both services will be held at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1955 Kirker Pass Road, Concord, CA 94521. Interment at Oakmont Memorial Park, Lafayette, CA.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ted's memory can be made to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox building fund, 1955 Kirker Pass Road, Concord, CA 94521 or Hospice East Bay, 3470 Buskirk Avenue, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523.





