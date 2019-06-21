Lewis Figone

August 22nd, 1926 - April 15th, 2019

Tahoma, Lake Tahoe and San Rafael, CA

Lewis Richard Figone, born to parents Victor Figone and Mary Gunari on August 22 1926, passed away at the age of 92 peacefully surrounded by loved ones at his home in San Rafael, CA on May 15th, 2019. Born in Oakland, CA, Lewis graduated from El Cerrito High School in 1944 and was a member of its very first graduating class. While attending school he hauled garbage for East Bay Sanitary, his family's garbage company. After serving in the US Merchant Marine in 1945 during World War II, he attended St Mary's College before dropping out in order to manage East Bay Sanitary. In 1959 he started his own garbage company, San Ramon and Livermore Disposal with partner Ray Morrison, which later expanded in 1963 and became Bay Cities Refuse, serving Sausalito and Marin City. During the 1970s, for a short time Lewis was a partner and manager in Mill Valley Refuse. He then acquired Bay View Refuse, which still serves Kensington CA today. Lewis had a deep-seated passion for his businesses and could be found at his desk well before the sun rose seven days a week, leading company operations and meticulously maintaining his yard and facilities.

An avid hunter, golfer and horse racing owner and enthusiast, Lewis was a member/owner of Capital Outing duck club, a longtime member and supporter of the Mira Vista (now Berkeley) Golf Club, and was a regular fixture at the Golden Gate Fields Turf Club, where he often enjoyed watching his horses run and sometimes win. First a spectator in his youth at Golden Gate Fields, he developed a lifelong love of horses and horse racing. He owned Frankfurt Stables and many thoroughbred race horses over the years, several of which became winners of graded stakes races. One of his favorites was the 1993 California Breeders Association Colt of the Year "Billy Ball", named for Lewis' close lifelong friend, baseball player and manager Billy Martin.

Lewis was fond of animals of all kinds and had a soft spot for strays. This was evident by the sheer numbers of cats and dogs he took in both at home and his office. It was a rare occasion if Lewis was spotted out and about without one of his favorite dogs trailing behind him.

Lewis is survived by his daughter Victoria, his son Richard, his two granddaughters, Linda and Sarah Ihnken, his partner Dorothy Tucker and his beloved dog Kimmy. He is also survived by brothers Lloyd Johnson and Clyde Figone. He was predeceased in 1994 by his loving wife of 42 years, Linda Heinrich Figone.

A private celebration of his life will be held. Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made in his name to "Old Friends Farm" in Georgetown, Kentucky, a home stable for retired race horses.





