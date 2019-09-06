|
|
Lia "Eulalia" May Chandler
Resident of Richmond
Lia Chandler, age 88, passed away August 13th, at the Windsor Manor Rehabilitation Center in Concord. She was born in Provo, Utah to Marie Chandler of Richland, Oregon and Felix Malax Echevarria of Spain. Lia graduated from Richmond Union High School in 1950, and lived in Richmond for 58 years,
She worked many different jobs while she pursued an education at Contra Costa College in electronics. She worked at Four Phase Systems in Cupertino on disc drives in the 1980's and at the end of her career she tested the electrical components in the new BART cars.
Lia had a passion for sensational news, Bible studies, and paranormal activity. She championed the downtrodden and later in life she was interested in the Richmond community. She fought for a woman's right to work in the Bay Area tech industry. Her favorite hang out was at the local donut shop.
Lia is preceded in death by her brother, Harry P. Chandler, and her sister-in-law, LaJune Chandler. She is survived by her nephews and nieces: Donald Chandler (Chris), Carol Hällgren (Bengt), Clare Chandler (Lorraine), and Mary Chandler (Paul Borden), and 9 grand nieces and grand nephews.
Her resting place is in the Serenity Mausoleum at the Rolling Hills Memorial Park. A memorial will take place at a later date.
View the online memorial for Lia "Eulalia" May Chandler
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 6, 2019