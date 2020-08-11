Libby R. AmbrosiniNovember 15, 1926 - August 6, 2020Resident of AntiochLibby R. Ambrosini passed away at her home in Antioch, on August 6, 2020. She was 93 years old. Libby was born November 15, 1926, in Pittsburg. She lived there until 1992 when her family moved to Antioch.An incredibly fast typist at over 120 words per minute, Libby worked in Pittsburg's Columbia Geneva Steel Mill (now Posco) and downtown Federal Building while still in high school. She would attend Pittsburg High School in the morning and then go to work in the afternoon. After graduating from high school in 1945, she worked that summer at Pittsburg's Camp Stoneman as World War II concluded. On September 25, 1945 she became the switchboard operator and secretary at Pittsburg High School where she remained working until her retirement in November 1987. Her sturdy and well-used manual Underwood typewriter retired with her and still remains at her home.Libby was personable and easy-going. Family meant everything to her. She loved cooking and baking for the family and looked forward to weekly extended family dinners. She especially enjoyed making cookies with all three generations of nieces and nephews. An avid San Francisco Giants and 49ers fan, she was a season ticketholder to both. She attended nearly every 49ers home game from 1954 until 1996, following the team from Kezar Stadium to Candlestick Park.Libby was the third of six children of Michael and Rosa Ambrosini, who immigrated from Procida, Italy to Pittsburg, Ca in 1919. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers Anthony, Mike and Louis; her sister Mary Siino, and her niece Marianne Siino. She is survived by sister Carmen and 7 nieces and nephews - Anthony and Joe Siino and Kathy Beratta (Mark) of Antioch; Tom Siino (Linda) of Alamo; Rosanne Siino of Oakland; David Ambrosini of Aptos, and Linda Brewer of Bay Point – as well as 9 great- and 5 great-great nieces and nephews.Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 11:15 am to noon at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel. A private family service will follow and family only can be in attendance after noon.Libby was a faithful and devoted member of St Ignatius of Antioch Catholic Church in Antioch. The family offers warm thanks to all of Libby's caregivers, to Father Robert Rien and to all who prayed for her. Donations in her memory can be made to St Peter Martyr School, 425 W 4th St, Pittsburg, CA 94565.