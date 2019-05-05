Lila Kathryn Bowie

Resident of Concord

Lila Kathryn Bowie, loving wife, sister, mother and grandmother, was called home to Heaven on May 1, 2019, after a courageous 10-month battle with cancer.

Lila (Kay) was born on March 31, 1928, in Comanche, OK to John Knox Owen and Robert Lee (Gibson) Owen. She was the eldest of six children and came out with her mother and younger siblings by train in 1945, to settle in the Southern San Joaquin Valley town of Taft. Shortly thereafter she moved to Paso Robles to work as a dental assistant at Camp Roberts. After the war, she returned to Taft and went to work for a local doctor. There she met her future husband, Joseph Lester Bowie. Joe and Kay were married in Las Vegas on July 31, 1954. In 1957 their son, Mark was born. After a few years, Joe was transferred to San Francisco. The family first settled in Menlo Park and in 1965 moved to their home in Concord, where Kay lived until the time of her passing.

Kay was a homemaker and after the death of her husband in 1973, she went to work for Chevron until retirement. Kay loved her life and her family. She could often be found in her backyard tending to her roses and tomatoes. She loved traveling throughout the US and had many memorable trips with her sisters and friends. She also loved to shop, bake and do crossword puzzles. She was known for her fighting spirit and sharp mind as much as her kind and gentle heart.

Kay was preceded in death by her parents, John & Robert Lee, her husband, Joseph, her sisters, Rita (Graham), Bobbie Gay (Carmical) and brother, Jimmy Bruce Owen. She is survived by her son, Mark, daughter-in-law, Marcy, grandson, Joe and sisters, Jettie Kay (Spangle) and Jann La Rue (Hardin) along with many nieces and nephews.

Her family would like to thank the staff at American Hospice for their wonderful care, gentle spirits and compassion, especially Kari, Lesley, Raj, Irene and Ishmail.

A small private family service will be held at the West Side Cemetery in Taft on May 11th. In lieu of flowers please donate to .





