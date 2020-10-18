Lila Wahrhaftig
March 23, 1934 - Sept. 28, 2020
Resident of Alameda, CA
A creative spirit who danced throughout life. Wife, mother, artist, friend.
Lila Devore Wahrhaftig, a native of El Paso Texas, died in comfort at the age of 86 on Yom Kippur, Sep. 28, 2020.
Lila is survived by her adoring husband of 65 years, Jack, her children Lynn O'Connor (Terry O'Connor), Peter Wahrhaftig (Rena Dorph), and Marc Wahrhaftig (Liz Struble), and her grandchildren Laurel O'Connor, Ayelet Wahrhaftig, Naia Wahrhaftig, and Ari Struble-Wahrhaftig.
Lila attended Washington High School (San Francisco), UC Berkeley and Holy Names College (Oakland).
A long-time resident of Oakland, Lila was an accomplished artist who worked as a printmaker and in other media. Her works have been shown internationally and are in many museums and private collections.
She greatly enjoyed spending time with her family, and was always the last person to leave a family event, savoring every moment.
She held passionate political beliefs, believing that everyone deserves equal opportunities for education, opportunity and advancement.
Suggested donations in Lila's memory may be made to Temple Sinai in Oakland, The Alameda County Food Band, Bend the Arc, or a favorite charity
.
