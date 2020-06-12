Lilia C. HosmerJuly 29, 1928 - June 5, 2020Resident of Bay Point, CA.Lilia passed away peacefully surrounded by family at 91 years of age. She was the youngest of two children from Luigi Merighi and Virginia Ferrari. She was born in Italy on July 29, 1928. She will be remembered as being feisty, loving, beautiful and having a good sense of humor. She loved traveling to her home country of Italy. She also enjoyed shopping trips, being around people and dancing. She is survived by her daughter Tara Weule, her son Bruce Hosmer, and her grandchildren, Lilia Hosmer, Conrad Weule, Frankie Lopez, Skylee Lutes, son in-law Steve Weule and daughter in-law Lynne Hosmer. She loved her family and friends and will be deeply missed.