Lillian Bernstein

Feb. 18, 1936 - Jun. 20, 2019

Walnut Creek

Lillian Bernstein passed away at home surrounded by her family on June 20, 2019. She was born in Boston, MA on February 18, 1936 to Maurice and Ann Miller. Lillian graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 1957.

On June 16, 1957, Lillian married Louis Bernstein. Lillian and Lou moved to Walnut Creek in 1959.

Kind and generous, Lillian cherished her family. She loved animals and gardening, as well as cooking and baking for her friends and family.

A member of Temple Isaiah since 1959, Lillian edited the temple newsletter. Lillian was active in the Walnut Creek Democratic Club, and a founder of the Kennedy-King Memorial College Scholarship Fund.

Lillian is survived by her husband, Louis Bernstein; their children, Deborah Sullivan (Charlie), Steve Bernstein, and John Bernstein (Leslie Israel); her granddaughter, Isabel Sullivan; her sister, Ardeth Dreshfield; and her nephews Ken Dreshfield (Susan), Richard Dreshfield (Sue) and Gerry Dreshfield (Tracey).

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Kennedy-King Memorial College Scholarship Fund, Ltd. http://www.kennedyking.org or; the Daniel Baron Fund, the Charles Emold Fund, Cantor Korn's Music Fund, or the fund of your choice at:https://temple-isaiah.org/about/donate

