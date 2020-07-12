1/1
Lillian Dannenberg Agronow
1922 - 2020
November 22, 1922 - July 7, 2020
Resident of Concord, CA
Lillian Dannenberg Agronow, age 97, of Walnut Creek, CA passed away July 7, 2020. She is survived by her grandchildren: Sarah Agronow and Adam Agronow; her daughter -in- law Beatrix Agronow; nieces: Eva (Steve) Scholfield of Phoenix Arizona, and Lisa (Ronald) Spereno of New Mexico.
Lillian is preceded in death by her parents Jack and Rose Dannenberg; her husband Philip; son Samuel; siblings: Dave, Henry, and Olga and niece Lynne Geyser.
She was daughter of the late Jack and Rose Dannenberg, and was born in Brooklyn, New York 11/22/1922. She grew up in New York one of 4 children. She attended Andrew Jackson High School. She had many secretarial jobs in her career. Lillian married Phillip, tragically after a few short years of marriage he became ill and died after lengthy illness. She became sole provider for her son and caregiver for her mother. After she retired she moved to San Clemente, California where she loved living by the beach for 20 years. In her later years she moved to SF Bay area to be closer to her son and family. She became an active member of Heritage Point and later Atria Assisted Living.
She was a loving mother and grandmother and aunt who enjoyed traveling, visiting family and knitting. She will be remembered for her infectious laugh and positive attitude.
A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.


Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
