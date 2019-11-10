East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Services
Moore's Mission Funeral Home
1390 Monument Blvd.
Concord, CA 94520
925-682-1100
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Moore's Mission Funeral Home
1390 Monument Blvd.
Concord, CA 94520
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
3700 Concord Blvd
Concord, CA
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
3700 Concord Blvd
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
12:30 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
3700 Concord Blvd
Concord, CA
Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
1:30 PM
Sacramento Valley National Cemetery
5810 Midway Road
Dixon, CA
Lillian Margaret Whiteside


1929 - 2019
Lillian Margaret Whiteside Obituary
Lillian Margaret Whiteside
July 2, 1929-October 25, 2019
Resident of Concord, CA and Pueblo West, CO
Viewing and informal sharing from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Moore's Mission Funeral Home, 1390 Monument Blvd, Concord, CA 94520.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am with a second viewing prior, beginning at 9:00 am on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3700 Concord Blvd, Concord, CA 94519. Funeral procession leaving at12:30, Burial will proceed at 1:30 pm at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, CA 95620


View the online memorial for Lillian Margaret Whiteside
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 10, 2019
