Lillian Margaret Whiteside
July 2, 1929-October 25, 2019
Resident of Concord, CA and Pueblo West, CO
Viewing and informal sharing from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Moore's Mission Funeral Home, 1390 Monument Blvd, Concord, CA 94520.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am with a second viewing prior, beginning at 9:00 am on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3700 Concord Blvd, Concord, CA 94519. Funeral procession leaving at12:30, Burial will proceed at 1:30 pm at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, CA 95620
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 10, 2019