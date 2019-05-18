Lillian Mary Holland Fichtenkort

April 16, 1930 - May 7, 2019

Resident of Clayton

Surrounded by her family, on the evening of Tuesday, May 7, our loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Lil Fichtenkort, left this world to join our Lord.

Born in Kenosha, Wisconsin on April 16, 1930, to her Irish immigrant parents, Michael and Josephine Holland, Lil grew up during the Great Depression, an only child in a house that hosted many relatives who were just getting their start in America. This extended family stayed close throughout her life. The first person in her family to attend college, Lil graduated with her nursing degree at twenty years of age and started work in Racine, Wisconsin. Over the next several years Lil worked as a Registered Nurse in Colorado, New York, Florida, and Michigan before settling in Chicago. There she met Bernard on a blind date in 1957. They married within the year, moved to California, and raised five children.

Lil and Bernie settled in Clayton in 1962 and immediately became active with St. Bonaventure Catholic Community. Over many years, they worked with other parishioners to help the young church grow into the vibrant place of worship it is today, making lifelong best friends in the process.

In addition to teaching Catechism, leading Bluebirds and Cub Scouts, and supporting countless other activities her children participated in, Lil volunteered for many community and religious organizations. In particular, Lil loved We Care, a day school that teaches severely physically and mentally disabled children. Over the years she did a bit of everything, from transporting students in the mornings to serving as President. Throughout, Lil never stopped nursing. She loved Surgery, and Labor and Delivery, where she helped deliver thousands of babies. Lil retired from Mt. Diablo Hospital after a career spanning forty years.

Lil will be remembered by all who knew her for her remarkable love of people. She befriended anyone who was open to her kindness, caring about their story, and looking for ways to connect. She often stayed in contact, inviting them to meals and holidays, and she always offered care and love when someone needed a friend.

There was never any doubt Lil placed love for her family above all else. She is survived by her husband, Bernard (Bernie) Fichtenkort, son John Fichtenkort of Modesto (wife Shelly), daughter Mary McFarland of Clayton (husband Kevin), daughter Jean Fichtenkort of Berkeley (wife Wendy Heffner), daughter Therese Hathaway of Wichita (husband Jay), and daughter Sara Larose of Orinda (husband Jonathan). Lil was also deeply loved and will be missed by her eleven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

To celebrate her passion and grace, on Friday, May 24, a Funeral Mass will be held at 4:00 pm, followed by a reception at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, 5562 Clayton Road in Concord. Consistent with Lil's values, in lieu of flowers, we ask that any gifts be in the form of charitable donations to your preferred charity. Published in East Bay Times on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary