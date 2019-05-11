Lillian Molzan

March 30, 1924 to May 7, 2019

Alameda

Lillian M. Molzan passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2019, at age 95. Her nieces, nephews, and their children and grandchildren dearly miss her and will keep her in their hearts.

Lillian was born on March 30, 1924, to long-time Alameda residents George and Jean Musso. She resided most of her adult life in Alameda's Fernside neighborhood. Lillian served for many years as Executive Secretary to Command at the Alameda Naval Reworks Facility, where she was a distinctive and dynamic presence, standing almost 6 feet in three-inch heels. After her retirement, Lillian volunteered with St. Joseph Basilica and with community organizations, exquisitely renovated her family home and garden, and traveled the United States and Europe. Lillian was devoted to family and lovingly managed her younger brother, Frank Musso, his brood, and cousins on both sides of the family. She was a lover of opera, good chocolate, gardening, and a well-ordered home.

Lillian is preceded in death by her parents, Jean and George Musso, her brother, Frank Musso, and her husband, Edmund Molzan. She leaves behind many friends and family members who are deeply grateful for the love, laughter, and loyalty she gave so generously. In lieu of a funeral, her family will host a Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Claremont Hotel in Berkeley.





