Lillie M. Grisham
March 20, 1929 - December 15, 2019
Resident of Martinez, California
Lillie Grisham was born on March 20, 1929 in Hope, Arkansas and went home to be with the Lord on December 15, 2019. She was a homemaker and raised her family of six daughters in Martinez.
A faithful member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church for 46 years, serving as Sunday school teacher and secretary, Ladies Auxiliary officer, and "perfect" alto singer in the church choir.
As a young lady, she was a back-up singer for Country singer Hank Snow at the local radio station in Hope, known as "Sioux City Sioux". Her grandchildren just love that story!
Lillie loved her church and her family, hummingbirds, her Cherokee heritage, and her San Francisco GIANTS. Her family enjoyed her Arkansas cooking, her comfortable, welcoming home, and her constant support and encouragement. "Keep your chin up!" she always told us Her warm Gramma hugs were welcome everywhere she went..
She is survived by four devoted daughters, Karen Pound, Janet Davy, and Cheryl Cerezo of Martinez, and Linda Karp of Cobb. Jimmie, her loving husband of 52 years, passed away in 2000, her youngest daughter Debra Thach in 2014, and daughter Donna Pound in 2016. We know they all joyously welcomed her to Heaven.
She was Gramma to Jason (Chase), Jeremy (Wendy), and Heather Pound; Erich ( Whitney), Clinton (Annette), and Neal (Ashly) Karp, and Merrilee (Jessie) Cahill; Joe (Jenny) and Mike (Val) Pound; Tim (Sherry), Chris, and Preston Cerezo; Rachel and Paul Cerezo, Tamara (Daniel) Nall, Lauren Cerezo, and Alena (Victor) Mendoza; and Kristin (Crystal) Murray.
Proud, happy Great Gramma of 31, Great Great Gramma of 2, with #3 due in March 2020.
Lillie was a most wonderful, helpful ,generous, funny Gramma. Her greatest joy was in holding a newborn baby in the family, surrounded by as many of her little ones as her arms and house could hold. On Christmas Eve every year,her amazing, warm home was where we all wanted to be. We will miss her greatly this year, but will rejoice with her in her first Christmas in Heaven with Jesus, Daddy, Donna, Debra, and all those who will celebrate with her there
Visitation will be Friday, December 20 , 4-7 pm, Connolly & Taylor Funeral Home, 4000 Alhambra Ave, Martinez. Funeral services at 11 am, Saturday, December 21, Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 4266 Thompson Dr, Concord, Graveside service and burial at Memory Gardens, 2011 Arnold Industrial Way about 12:30 pm, followed by a luncheon and fellowship at the church.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 19, 2019