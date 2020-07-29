1/
Lillie M. McCool
1929 - 2020
Lillie M. McCool
August 1, 1929 - July 23, 2020
Resident of Discovery Bay, CA
Myrtle "Sis" passed away peacefully July 23, 2020 with her family at her side. She was born in Texas where she grew up and met her Husband of 69 years. They moved to California where she raised her family. She is preceded in death by her husband J. S. (Hap) McCool and her son. She is survived by 1 brother and 1 sister, her 3 daughters, 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 6 great great grandchildren, plus many nieces and nephews. She loved reading books by Danielle Steele and loving her dogs. Raising her family was the most important thing in the world to her. Myrtle was a strong woman with a quick wit and a great laugh. She will be greatly missed but never forgotten. A chapel service will be held Friday July 31st at Santos-Robinson Mortuary. With the burial following at Lone Tree Cemetery in Hayward.


Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 29, 2020.
