Lilly A. (Fontana) Bonham
Dec 15, 1924 - Oct.8, 2019
Resident of Brentwood
Lilly passed away peacefully on October 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Lilly is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Chuck. She is also survived by her devoted brothers Sanny and Leo Fontana of Antioch, her daughter Stephanie (Susan), sons Charles Jr. and Ted, her daughter Beth (Jeff) Balocco, four grandchildren, Kellen, Samantha, Tyler and Gino, three great-grandchildren and a large extended family.
Born in Hibbing, MN, she moved to Antioch, CA at age 16.She attended Antioch High School, where she was a majorette and yell leader who turned heads everywhere she went. After high school, Lilly worked with her brother Leo at Antioch Stationers, where she was known as the "Belle of Second Street".
Lilly's culinary skills were legendary. She loved the holidays because it meant her family would be together enjoying what she was best known for; hosting and making traditional Italian meals. Her meatballs were amazing and everyone always fought over the last one. She could take anything available or left over and turn it into something truly delicious. She never wanted to see anything go to waste and as a result, her refrigerator and freezer were always full with a little of this and a little of that.
Lilly was also a huge fan of the Golden State Warriors! She never missed a game and in recent years, the family had to schedule their Christmas celebration to accommodate the Warriors tipoff.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that people make a donation to the . A private funeral will be held at a later date.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 20, 2019