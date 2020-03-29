|
Lily Gee
1918 - 2020
Lily Young Gee passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 21, 2020. Lily was the wife of Edward Gee (deceased 2003), and one of the well-known Leong sisters from Oakland. Her siblings included Laura Wong, May Ding, Dick Leong, Alice Lum, and Jennie Chin, who have all preceded her to their final mahjong table in the sky. Born on August 20, 1918, Lily was considered the "prettiest" of the Leong girls. What her nieces and nephews can say for sure is that she was a spitfire: a woman with a penchant for travel, a quick wit, and a keen eye for the truth. She was loved for her warm and generous heart, as well as for her occasional teasing.
She loved a good cocktail (she worked at House of Lee as a cocktail waitress) and a great meal (Ed was a fabulous cook). But most of all, she loved her large family that extended to several great grandnieces and nephews. For decades, she welcomed a steady stream of visitors at her and Ed's well-manicured house in Oakland. She eventually moved to Wasden Court Board and Care in Walnut Creek where she spent her final years in comfort and security. Lily, who made it to 101 years old, was a woman ahead of her time. She was fiercely independent, self-sufficient, and lived life with confidence. She will be remembered by all with love and affection.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2020