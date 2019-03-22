Lily Yuriko Warnick

November 19, 1921 ~ February 4, 2019

Resident of Alameda, California

Lily Yuriko Warnick, 97, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2019.

She is survived by her devoted son, Richard Warnick (Amy) of Alameda, CA, sister Sachie Serizawa of Shizuoka Ken Japan, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Edward, sister Kimiko, and brothers Yoshio, Paul, Shigetoshi, Shoji, and Johnny.

Lily was born in Pescadero, CA to Gisaburo and Saki Serizawa on November 19, 1921, and was the third of eight children. Her father moved the family to Japan in 1935, where Lily went to middle and high school and worked on the family farm. At the end of World War II, Lily worked as a typist and translator in Hakone during the U.S. Occupation. She returned to the United States in 1947.

While working as a supply manager at the Naval Supply Center in Alameda, she met the love of her life, Army SFC Edward Warnick. They married in 1961, and settled in Alameda, where they would spend the rest of their lives.

Throughout her life, she dedicated herself to her family and friends and loved spending time with them. She and Ed would often welcome new military transfers and many of Rick's friends to their home for a temporary place to stay and/or delicious meals. She was extremely caring and generous and did all she could to help others and kept in touch with them for years afterwards.

Lily loved being with people and was a devoted member of Extending Connections senior group, the Oakland Athletics Booster Club, as well as spending 20 years as an Oakland Athletics volunteer, regularly manning the designated driver booth at games.

Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Sandcreek Lodge, who lovingly cared for Lily in her last 2 years; Jo Takata of Extending Connections, who tirelessly leads the Senior group, keeping them active and connected; and Joyce Stanek – Lily's "boss" at the Oakland Coliseum who managed all of the volunteers with kindness and respect.

Per her request, no memorial service will be held at this time, but there will be a celebration of her life in November. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to .





