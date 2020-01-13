|
|
Linda (Lynn) Anderson
June 2, 1951 - January 1, 2020
Resident of Castro Valley
On New Year's Day, with her husband of 48 years and her three children by her side, Lynn passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer.
Lynn was born June of 1951 and raised in Oakland, California. She was the daughter of Olinto and Chairina Paladini (deceased), sister to Paul Paladini (deceased). She was happily married to the love of her life, Stuart Anderson. Together they had three children: Jennifer Comstock (Jesse), David Anderson (Claudia), and Denise Courtney (Jared). She was blessed with four grandchildren: Lauren, Sara, Gabriella, and Dean.
Growing up in a proud Italian family, she quickly learned the value of hard work. At a very young age she worked in the family business, Paladini Catering, and at the age of 16 she began creating floral arrangements for her parents' wedding clients. She graduated in 1969 from Bishop O'Dowd in Oakland.
Lynn always said that flowers were a true passion of hers. She opened her own flower shop, Lynn's Floral Design, on Joaquin Avenue in San Leandro in 1973. She continued to create beautiful flower arrangements even after she sold her shop.
She met her husband by chance one night and knew immediately he was her forever. They married in April of 1971 after a short courtship. In 1986, Lynn and Stu built their forever home in Castro Valley after they stumbled across a vacant lot on a Sunday drive. They spent the happiest years of their lives in that home with their children and grandchildren.
While we're sad she is gone, we are forever grateful for how long we were blessed to have her here. When missing her, we should all remember to look for her in the beautiful flowers she loved so much. She was simply amazing.
Her service will be held on January 16th at 11 a.m. at Transfiguration Church in Castro Valley. A reception will immediately follow.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 13, 2020