Linda Angela Hand
June 21, 1949 - January 2, 2020
Resident of Castro Valley
Linda passed away peacefully January 2, in Castro Valley, surrounded by her loving family. Linda is survived by her husband of 43 years, Terry; her two daughters and their families, Michelle and Daniel Greeson; Dominic, Kyle, Dylan; Stefanie and Rodrick Guerra; Elicia, Ariana;Her mother Dina Vignale, Sister Ann, Brother Leon and their families. Linda was preceded in death by her father, Tony Vignale.Linda cherished spending time with loved ones. She loved everything Disney and enjoyed spending vacations at Disneyland with her family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held February 1, 2020 at 3:00 pm at the home of daughter, Michelle Greeson. For more information, please contact Jess C. Spencer Mortuary; (510) 581-9133.In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude's Cancer Research
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 11, 2020