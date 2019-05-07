Linda Claire Corbitt

December 13, 1946 - April 17, 2019

Danville

Linda passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, following a courageous fight with metastatic jaw cancer. Linda had been a 15-year survivor of AML Leukemia. Linda was treated at UCSF under the care of both the Hematology Oncology and the Head and Neck Oncology teams.

Linda was born in Berkeley to Robert Ralph and Miriam Claire Grimm, both Berkeley natives. She graduated in 1964 from El Cerrito High School, attended the University of Nevada, Reno and graduated from the University of Arizona, Tucson in 1969. Linda was a proud member of Delta Gamma Sorority at the U of A and remained actively involved with DG's, serving as an advisor to the UC Berkeley chapter and participating in annual reunions with her Alpha Pi chapter sisters for many years. Linda was truly a fantastic, wife, mother and homemaker. She developed many long-term friendships through her involvement in the community and volunteering at her children's schools. She enjoyed reading, belonging to 3 book clubs; her gardening interests led her to becoming a member of the Alamo Garden Club; she believed in charitable services and was a member of the Junior League of San Francisco and worked with Contra Costa County Meals on Wheels. Linda had great pride in being a past president and one of the founding members of the 1st Chapter of the Danville branch of National Charity League. Second only to her family, Linda cherished her many friends, be it lunch, a walk or coffee, the birthday group, the gourmet dinner group, etc. She also walked her Norfolk Terrier, Reddy, daily. Linda loved to travel and relished the time she spent annually at Lake Tahoe and Hawaii with her family and friends.

Linda is survived by her husband, Carter James Corbitt whom she met in elementary school. They were married on June 6, 1970 in San Francisco and shared almost 49 years of marriage. Together they had a daughter, Hilary Claire Corbitt, 1st grade teacher and a son, Grady Carter Corbitt, fashion & advertising photographer, both residents of New York City. Also survived by her brothers, Robert R. Grimm, Jr. "Bob", Jamestown, William T. Grimm "Terry", Reno, NV and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Steven and Lexie Corbitt, Orinda, and their children, Matthew (Yasmin), Lindsay Murray (Andrew) and Christine.

Family, friends and others whose lives Linda touched are invited to her Memorial Service to be held at San Ramon Valley Unified Methodist Church, 902 Danville Blvd., Alamo, CA 94507 on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 4:00 PM followed by her Celebration of Life at Blackhawk Country Club, 599 Blackhawk Club Drive, Danville, CA 94506.

In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation to either or the Head and Neck Oncology Department, UCSF or the .





