Linda DorsettOct. 27, 1946 - May 16, 2020Resident of ConcordOn May 16th at 9:45pm Linda Dorsett passed away leaving a husband, two sons, one daughter-in-law, 5 grandchildren, one great-grandson, and a sister. The Dorsett family and the City of Concord lost a beloved woman who made Concord her home and life. Linda Dorsett was born in Oakland, CA October 27, 1946 to parents Bob and Betty Dunn, they would eventually move to Pleasant Hill where Linda attended College Park High School. Soon after high school Linda married John Dorsett and they had two boys John "Rich" and Dan. Linda with her husband John raised her children in Concord, CA. Linda worked for Contra Costa Times "now known as the East Bay Times" most of her adult life. When not working she took care of her home or traveled with her husband. Linda loved to cook, she enjoyed going to A's Baseball games, and loved being around her grandchildren. After years of fighting cancer she leaves us knowing her family, friends, co-workers, and community adored her and loved her. Linda leaves behind John, Carol, Rich, Dan, Cathy, John Jr., Chelsey, Jessica, Aubrielle, Brody, and Brysen. Linda we will miss you! For additional information please call 925-822-3081.John Dorsett(925) 330-9992