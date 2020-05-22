Linda Dorsett
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Dorsett
October 27, 1946 - May 16, 2020
Resident of Concord
On May 16th at 9:45pm Linda Dorsett passed away leaving a husband, two sons, one daughter-in-law, 5 grandchildren, one great-grandson, and a sister. The Dorsett family and the City of Concord lost a beloved woman who made Concord her home and life.
Linda Dorsett was born in Oakland, California on October 27, 1946 to parents Bob and Betty Dunn, they would eventually move to Pleasant Hill where Linda attended College Park High School. Soon after high school Linda married John Dorsett and they had two boys John "Rich" and Dan. Linda with her husband John raised her children in Concord, California.
Linda worked for the Contra Costa Times "now known as the East Bay Times" most of her adult life. When not working she took care of her home or traveled with her husband. Linda loved to cook, she enjoyed going to A's Baseball games, and loved being around her grandchildren. After years of fighting cancer, she leaves us knowing her family, friends, co-workers, and community adored her and loved her.
Linda leaves behind John, Carol, Rich, Dan, Cathy, John Jr., Chelsey, Jessica, Aubrielle, Brody, and Brysen. Linda we will miss you! For additional information please call 925-822-3081 or John at 925-330-9992.


View the online memorial for Linda Dorsett

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 19, 2020
Offering my sincere condolences during this difficult time, may are God grant you the strength and courage you need during this time. God does care for you and your family personally, and he is near to all those calling on him.
May 19, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Allow the God of comfort to heal your heart.
DT
May 18, 2020
Linda was the sweetest woman, she befriended me from my first day of working with her at he times. We shared some great times and lots of grandchildren stories over her favorite glass of wine. I will truly miss this wonderful woman...
Adrian
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved