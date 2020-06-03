Linda EckleyNov. 20, 1947 - May 31, 2020Resident of CoultervilleLinda Eckley, age 72, formerly of Hayward, passed away at her home Sunday, May 31, 2020.She was a devoted wife and mother of two who loved animals and had a heart of gold.She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Lawrence Eckley, a son, Kevin Eckley, a daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer & John Hydrick, two beloved grandsons, Jacob and Joshua, nieces, Karen Enos and Denise Delgado, great-nieces, Jessica Saenz and Stephanie Padilla and nephew, Albert Delgado.