Linda Eckley
Nov. 20, 1947 - May 31, 2020
Resident of Coulterville
Linda Eckley, age 72, formerly of Hayward, passed away at her home Sunday, May 31, 2020.
She was a devoted wife and mother of two who loved animals and had a heart of gold.
She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Lawrence Eckley, a son, Kevin Eckley, a daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer & John Hydrick, two beloved grandsons, Jacob and Joshua, nieces, Karen Enos and Denise Delgado, great-nieces, Jessica Saenz and Stephanie Padilla and nephew, Albert Delgado.
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 3, 2020.