Linda Hanson
May 7, 1947 – September 19, 2019
Resident of Concord
Linda passed away with family by her side after a brief battle with cancer.
Born in San Francisco she attended Immaculate Heart of Mary and Carlmont High schools in Belmont.
She moved to Concord with her parents and worked at Capwell's in Walnut Creek where she met the love of her life, Jeff Hanson. Linda went on to work for the Contra Costa County Office of Education (ROP) Regional Occupational Program for many years until her retirement.
A fan of the SF Giants and 49ers, she enjoyed watching her teams play at Candlestick Park. Her favorite vacation spot was Cayucos Beach where she made many wonderful memories with friends and family. She was an accomplished knitter, loved to read, and was a devoted volunteer at CAP (Community Access Program) in Concord.
Linda was predeceased by her husband, Jeff Hanson, father, Chuck Crowley, mother, Dorothy Crowley, aunt, Mary Squeri, and cousin, Noreen Squeri, and her four-legged friend, Elly. She is survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
In her honor her family will have a private Celebration of Life.
Donations may be made to:
CAP-Concord (Community Access Program)
Contra Costa ARC, 1340 Arnold Drive, Martinez, CA 94553
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 29, 2019