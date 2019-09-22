|
|
Linda Helene Luna
September 9, 1943 - September 17, 2019
Resident of Pleasanton
Linda Helene Luna, 76, passed away on September 17, 2019, peacefully in her home surrounded by her family after a 14-month battle with cancer. She was the wife of Leo Joseph Luna for 55 magical years. Linda was born in Somerville, NJ and was the daughter of Charles Edwin Elphick and Eula Shirley Massez. She began her career as a licensed cosmetologist working in Oakland at a family owned salon called Mr. T's. After having children, she found her passion for childcare. She started her career working with children at a home daycare center while raising her three daughters. She worked in the childcare industry for over 30 years, mostly working with infants and toddlers. At age 55 she earned her master's degree in Human Development and began working for Contra Costa County Kids helping daycare centers improve their facilities for children. She also was a dedicated member of the Baha'i community in Pleasanton, CA. Linda loved spending time with her family and dedicated her time after retirement to caring for her mother and her husband who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. She will be remembered for her kind spirit and infectious laugh.
She is survived by husband, Leo; three daughters and their husbands, Danielle' Hutchinson (Stephen), Pelle' Seim (John), Gabrielle' Ballew (Nathan); six loving grandchildren, Daniel and Nikole Hutchinson, Kendall, Haley and Allan Seim and Alexis Ballew; her siblings and spouses, Donald Stafford (Arlene) and Shirley Roach (Frank); sister in law Linda Quinteros. Linda is preceded in death by her mother and father Eula and Charles, mother and father in law Sedelia and Pete Quinteros, brother Charles Elphick, brother in law Robert Ruiz, Grandson Justin Robert Hutchinson along with many other family members whom she loved dearly.
A graveside service will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10:00am at Pleasanton Pioneer Cemetery located at 5780 Sunol Boulevard, Pleasanton. Immediately following at 11:00am, A Celebration of life will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3574 Vineyard Avenue, Pleasanton. All are open to the public.
In lieu of flowers, donations made to any Alzheimer's or cancer research organization would be greatly appreciated.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 22, 2019