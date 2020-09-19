Linda Jean NavarraSeptember 30, 1955 - August 18, 2020Resident of Brentwood, CALinda passed away on August 18, 2020 at the age of 64. Beloved daughter of Helen Margaret and John "Jack" Galvin (deceased). She was born in Berkeley, CA. She was a graduate of El Cerrito High School, and she worked for many years in the retail food industry. Linda had been in ill-health for some time. Her former husband, Raymond Navarra was her caregiver in her final years. She is survived by her family, elder sister, Janet, brother, John and step-mom, Megan, and will be very much missed.