Linda Jean Woolery

Nov. 3, 1947 ~ Feb. 21, 2019

Resident of San Lorenezo

Linda, 71, born November 3, 1947 in Hayward, lived in San Leandro, Fremont & since 1966, San Lorenzo, till her death February 21, 2019. She had a long history of serious health problems. Her father, Jesse (Jack) Cook, preceded her in death. She was married to Don for over 52 & a half years. She was one of Jehovah's Witnesses & had a strong faith in the Bible's promise of life in God's new world. Don & her daughter Teleah, cared for her in her last difficult times. Her aging mother Jean Gallegos, assisted when she could. She also had the emotional & spiritual support of the San Lorenzo Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses & many of her other friends.

She enjoyed studying & teaching the Bible to others, she enjoyed watching sports & other television programs with her husband Don. She had 3 grandchildren & 2 great-grandchildren.

There are no arrangements planned per her wishes, rather she wants to be remembered because of her strong faith & activity in serving Jehovah God.





View the online memorial for Linda Jean Woolery Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary