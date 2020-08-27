Linda Jo McDanielsAug. 2, 1951 - Aug. 20, 2020Resident of Half Moon BayLinda Jo McDaniels, 69, of Antioch, California, passed away in the loving care of her family on August 20, 2020, in Half Moon Bay, California. She was born August 2, 1951, in Antioch, California, a daughter of the late John H. McDaniels and Elaine McDaniels.Linda had a deep passion for the lord, her family, traveling, and the great outdoors. She loved hunting and fishing, especially with her children, Georgia Marie Newton and David James Walters. She found the hunting and fishing to be best in Oregon and Alaska.Linda is survived by her two children, their spouses, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Linda enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, Joseph Sahardi, Jacob Frazer, Joshua Frazer, Kimberly Elaine Walters, Katie Nicole Walters, Danielle Thompson, Kayla Dawn Walters, David James Walters (Jr.) and Jon Walters, and was elated at the arrival of her many great grandchildren.Linda loved spending time with her sister, Sharon Reno, and her mother Elaine McDaniels. The three ladies loved to lunch together, spend time at casinos, and generally have too much fun. Linda, Sharon, and Elaine, were fortunate enough to make one last great RV road trip to Oregon in May of 2020, where they were able to hit up the casinos, restaurants, visit with family, and go clamming.Linda spent her last days in the comforting care of her children, David and Georgia, who worked very hard to provide her with love and comfort in her last days with us. She will be greatly missed by us all, and the memories will be everlasting.Services will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery & Funeral Center on Saturday 8/29 at 11:00 am.