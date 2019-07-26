Home

Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
2540 Church Lane
San Pablo, CA
Linda Joan Smith


1962 - 2019
Linda Joan Smith Obituary
Linda Joan Smith
Sept. 21, 1962 - July 10, 2019
Albany, Oregon
Linda Smith, former resident of Albany, Ca and daughter of Richard and Rita Smith, passed peacefully in her sleep on July 10, 2019. Linda graduated from Albany High School in 1980. In high school she was a lifeguard and a cheerleader. She was known for her beautiful blue eyes and infectious laughter. After working several years for the Navy on Treasure Island, she settled into a job with Chevron corporation where she stayed over 30 years. She loved swimming, dancing, and laughing. She is survived by her parents, her daughter Anastasia, sister Vicki, and brothers Richard, Brian and Madison. She was predeceased by her baby sister Kathleen. Her family remembers her as a fun-loving spirit. A talented writer of poems and stories and a funny story-teller. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. A viewing will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery, on Mon., July 29 from 4-7pm. at 2540 Church Lane. San Pablo, CA 94806.


Published in East Bay Times on July 26, 2019
