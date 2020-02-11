|
Linda Kniegge Dickert Walsh
January 12, 1945 - February 4, 2020
Resident of Concord
Linda passed away after a long battle with a rare lung disease. She was a passionate loving individual & will be greatly missed. Linda was born and raised in the Quad cities of Iowa/Illinois to Mary and Henry Kniegge. Bettendorf High School graduate in 1963, received BA in Home Economics Education from Iowa State Univ. in 1967, and MA in Consumer Education from SF State Univ. in 1979. Her first husband Thomas Dickert, Assistant Dean for the Landscape Architecture & Regional Planning at UCB predeceased her in 1988. Her second husband Bill (William) Walsh, retired Assistant Controller at EBMUD, predeceased her in 2015. Linda worked in Consumer Relations and retired from Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream in 2010.
She is survived by her daughters Kristina Cox (husband Mohammad Shelbayeh) and Molly Dickert (fiance Jason Willcuts), step children Laurel (Steve) Curley and William Chandler (Cholpon) Walsh, brother Bruce (Katie) Kniegge, and 7 grandchildren.
Services to be held on Wednesday, February 12th @11am at Hillside Covenant Church, 2060 Magnolia Way, Walnut Creek, CA. Catered reception to follow.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 11, 2020